China tells Iran foreign minister that U.S. should stop 'abusing' use of force
The United States should stop abusing the use of force and seek solutions via dialogue, China's foreign minister said, after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday killed Iran's most prominent military commander.
The risky behavior of the U.S. military violates the basic norms of international relations and will worsen tensions and turbulence in the region, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on a phone call on Saturday.
China will play a constructive role in maintaining peace and security in the Middle East Gulf region, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, citing Wang on the call.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang Yi
- United States
- China
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Baghdad
- Iran
ALSO READ
FOCUS-China's Great Wall revs up for India as rivals hit the brakes
WIDER IMAGE-Fishermen cry foul as China bids to fix drought-hit lake
UPDATE 1-China's Xi celebrates 'loving' Macau's anniversary with expected policy rewards
Trudeau to US: Don't sign China trade deal unless Canadians freed
China's Xi says patriotism key for Macau's success