Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: CM announces to install bust of Ghadar Party founder Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced his government's decision to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 20:15 IST
Punjab: CM announces to install bust of Ghadar Party founder Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced his government's decision to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. The Chief Minister has directed the Information and Public Relations Department to work out the modalities for the installation of the bust to commemorate the revolutionary Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna, who founded the Ghadar Party to raise a banner of revolt against the tyranny unleashed of the British regime.

"The people of India today are enjoying the fruits of independence due to the supreme sacrifices made by Bhakna and countless other freedom fighters, patriots and revolutionaries like Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Shaheed Udham Singh and Madan Lal Dhingra," said the Chief Minister. Captain Amarinder stressed the importance of immortalising these national heroes through iconic symbols, which would also help imbue the younger generation with the fearless spirit of courage with which these revolutionaries and freedom fighters fought for the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Karnataka Congress leaders hold meet to build consensus

With the Karnataka Congress in virtual vacuum following the resignation of its top leadership after the rout in recent assembly bypolls, senior party leaders met here on Saturday aimed at building a consensus for the way ahead, party source...

Sitharaman to address BJP workers on CAA in Rajasthan

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address BJP workers on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA here on Sunday.She will inaugurate the awareness campaign on CAA in Sanganer and will later address party workers at the pa...

US singer Pink pledges USD 500 K to fight Australia wildfires

Sydney, Jan 4 AP American pop singer Pink says she is donating USD 500,000 to help fight the deadly wildfires that have devastated parts of Australia. I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrif...

Leaders condemn mob attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, protests near Pak High Commission

Leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits on Saturday condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, terming it as cowardly and shameful, while hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020