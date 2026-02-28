Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Punjab Police Officer Arrested

A Punjab Police sub-inspector named Mewa Singh has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The arrest followed a complaint from a Bathinda resident, leading to an investigation by the state vigilance bureau, where Singh was caught red-handed accepting the bribe.

Updated: 28-02-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 12:25 IST
Mewa Singh, a sub-inspector at Punjab Police's cyber cell in Sangrur, was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe, according to the state vigilance bureau.

The arrest followed a complaint from a Bathinda resident who accused Singh of demanding the bribe to facilitate his wife's discharge from a registered case.

The vigilance bureau conducted a preliminary inquiry and apprehended Singh during a sting operation, leading to charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

