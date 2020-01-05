Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days, even if it means changing Senate rules so the chamber can move ahead without receiving articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives.

"My goal is to start this trial in the next coming days," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

"If we don't get the articles this week, then we need to take matters in our own hands and change the rules ... so we can start the trial."

