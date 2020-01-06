SC directs Assam govt to ensure NRC coordinator withdraws objectionable FB post

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Assam government to ensure that the newly-appointed National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator, Hitesh Dev Sharma, withdraws his objectionable posts from the social media platform Facebook. Last year, the apex court had ordered the transfer of former state NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela, to Madhya Pradesh on deputation. Hitesh Dev Sharma had then replaced Hajela.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also took into the record an undertaking given by Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal that in children who were excluded from the NRC and whose parents were given citizenship will not be sent to detention centres. Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published last year. The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh. (ANI)

