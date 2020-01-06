Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat as representation a plea for following 'make in India' order, HC tell Central Bank of India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 15:47 IST
Treat as representation a plea for following 'make in India' order, HC tell Central Bank of India

The Delhi High Court asked the Central Bank of India on Monday to treat as representation a plea seeking directions to follow the government's public procurement order of 2017, issued for promoting 'made in India' products, while purchasing computers and related devices. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the bank to treat the petition as a representation and to take a decision in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy being followed in such matters.

With the direction, the court disposed of the plea which had challenged a Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by the bank on October 15 last year for supply, installation and maintenance of 'self service passbook printing kiosks' in its branches. The petition by Pawan Kumar Sharma, a lawyer, contended that the RFP was issued in violation of the central government's Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017 which was issued to promote goods and services manufactured in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe: Fire destroys part of Indian Embassy in Harare, no casualty reported

Fire gutted part of the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwes Harare on Monday in what is suspected to have been an electrical fault.Indian ambassador Rangsung Masakui told the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation that the fire was confined ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, protests across campuses against violence in JNU

From Pondicherry University to Oxford University in London, anger over the violence in JNU resonated in varsities across the country and even abroad as students protested against the attack on students and faculty members by an armed masked...

Room air conditioners to now have default temperature of 24 degree Celsius: BEE

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency BEE on Monday said all room air conditioners should have a default temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. This means that when the room air conditioner is switched on, it will start at 24 degree Celsius.The centr...

CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of The Delhi CycleWalk at Tughlakabad, New Delhi today. Present on the occasion were Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020