Man carrying pistol nabbed at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a 34-year-old man and recovered a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from his possession at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station here on Monday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  Created: 06-01-2020 17:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a 34-year-old man and recovered a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from his possession at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station here on Monday. The man has been identified as Ameer Hamza Khan, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar metro station and the man was arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

