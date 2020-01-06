Man carrying pistol nabbed at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a 34-year-old man and recovered a pistol and five live rounds of ammunition from his possession at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station here on Monday. The man has been identified as Ameer Hamza Khan, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered at Okhla Vihar metro station and the man was arrested under the provisions of Arms Act, police said. An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

