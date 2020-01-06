Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:53 IST
SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

The Supreme Court Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements. "He should not be saying all this. You (Assam government) have to explain this. Whatever you want (to say)," a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed after senior advocate Kapil Sibal drew the attention to the alleged statement made by the state NRC coordinator.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by an NGO which also sought removal of state NRC coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma. The NGO claimed that the new state coordinator's comments were against Bengali Muslims and Rohingyas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam Government, said the NRC exercise in the state has been completed and there is no role left for the state coordinator. Several other petitions have been filed relating to the NRC in Assam and the bench issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought response within four weeks.

A petition was also heard in which it was stated that around 60 children have been excluded from the NRC but their parents have been granted citizenship through NRC. Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Assam government, said such children will not be separated from their parents.

Venugopal said, "I cannot conceive children being sent to detention centres and being separated from their families. Children whose parents have been granted citizenship will not be sent to detention centres." The bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said: "K K Venugopal, Attorney General for India, states that the children of parents who have been given citizenship through NRC, will not be separated from their parents and sent to detention centre in Assam pending decision of this application".

The apex court accepted the request of the Attorney General seeking four weeks' time to file reply to the application filed through advocate Aparna Bhat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self

A jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat before killing himself at Karakkonam, a nearby suburb on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman, Ashika, was at home and her parents, both daily wage earne...

CPM seeks sacking of JNU V-C, says violence on campus was pre-planned attack by RSS-BJP outsiders

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday termed the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students as a pre-planned attack by the outsiders. The party also issued a statement demanding that JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar...

British PM, Iraqi PM agree on need to de-escalate regional tensions -UK statement

Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Iraqs Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on the need to de-escalate tensions in the region when they spoke by phone on Monday, according to a UK statement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander...

Meant to cripple Iran's clout, US strike unites its allies

The US killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was meant to cripple Tehrans clout in the Middle East, but analysts see the allies of the Islamic Republic closing rank instead. As the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020