Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles with sexual assault of two women in 2013 -prosecutor

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.