UK reduces staff at Iran, Iraq embassies after Soleimani's death - Sky News
Britain has reduced staff at its embassies in Iran and Iraq to a minimum level following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.
The withdrawal of the diplomats is a precautionary step rather than based on specific intelligence of a threat, according to the report. (http://bit.ly/2FvWb0x)
Ambassadors Rob Macaire in Tehran and Stephen Hickey in Baghdad will remain in place, Sky News said.
