Ensure law & order during trade unions' strike: HC to WB govt

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government to take necessary steps for ensuring law and order in the state in view of a nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions on Wednesday. The high court was hearing a PIL moved by a practising lawyer seeking a direction to the state government to make sure that there is no disruption of normal life during the strike.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee also directed the administration to ensure that examinations in colleges and competitive tests are not hampered owing to the strike. Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations had adopted a declaration in September last year to go on a nationwide strike on January 8.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday said she was all in favour of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and other issues, but her party will not resort to the "cheap politics" of strikes..

