Saudi minister met Trump, delivered message from crown prince - tweet

  • Riyadh
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 20:50 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MbSofKSA)

Saudi Arabia's vice defense minister said on Tuesday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed joint efforts to confront regional and international challenges, at a time of heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Prince Khalid bin Salman also said in a Twitter post that he had delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his meeting with Trump on Monday.

Prince Khalid said earlier he met the U.S. secretaries of defense and state on a trip scheduled after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. strike on Friday in Iraq.

