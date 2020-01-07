U.S. Senate Finance panel advances new N. American trade deal
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted on Tuesday to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, moving the revamped North American trade deal a step closer to a final Senate vote in the coming days or weeks.
The committee advanced the USMCA implementing legislation by a 25-3 vote, drawing opposition from Republican senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- North American
- USMCA
- Pennsylvania
- Democratic
- Pat Toomey
- Louisiana
- Rhode Island
- Republican
