Maha Cabinet cancels appointment of expert directors for agricultural income market committees

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to cancel the appointments of expert directors for the agricultural income market committees.

It was also decided to omit the provision regarding the appointment of an expert director in the Maharashtra Agricultural Income Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963.

It was agreed to send a proposal to repeal the provision to the Governor. In view of the decision taken by the Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court, the Cabinet took the decision was taken to cancel the appointments made till date. (ANI)

