Kuwait receives letter saying all U.S. forces to leave in three days - KUNA

Kuwait's defense minister said it has received a letter from the Commander in Chief of a U.S. military camp in Kuwait "declaring imminent withdrawal of all U.S. military forces in three days," state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

"Receiving such a letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with U.S. Department of Defense for more details and information," KUNA reported the minister as saying.

