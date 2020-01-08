Cabinet approves MoU between India and Sweden on cooperation in field of polar science
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the agreement on cooperation in polar science between the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the Ministry of Education and Research, Sweden.
The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the agreement on cooperation in polar science between the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and the Ministry of Education and Research, Sweden. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on December 2 during the visit of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen of Sweden to the country.An official release said that India and Sweden are both signatories to the Antarctic Treaty and to the Protocol to the Antarctic Treaty on Environmental Protection.
Sweden as one of eight Arctic States is one of the member states in the Arctic Council whereas India has observer status in council. Sweden has a vigorous scientific programme in the polar regions, both in the Arctic and Antarctic. India also has sustained scientific research programmes in both the polar regions as well as in the oceanic realm.
The release said that collaboration between India and Sweden in polar science will enable the sharing of the expertise available with both countries. (ANI)
