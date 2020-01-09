Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former HC judge Quddusi appears before Delhi court in graft case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:41 IST
Former HC judge Quddusi appears before Delhi court in graft case

Former Orissa High Court judge Justice (retd) I M Quddusi appeared before a Delhi court on Thursday for allegedly trying to influence the verdict in a case heard by the Supreme Court by manipulating several "high-level functionaries". Quddusi and other co-accused appeared before Special Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia in pursuance of the summons issued against them by the court earlier.

During the brief proceedings, the CBI supplied the copy of charge sheet, along with documents through hard copy as well as CDs, to all the accused. The CBI further stated that no further investigation was pending in the case and, accordingly the trial can proceed.

The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on January 31. Besides Quddusi, the other accused -- B P Yadav and Palash Yadav of Prasad Educational Trust which runs a medical college in Lucknow, alleged middleman Biswanath Agrawala, alleged hawala operator Ramdev Saraswat, Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri -- appeared before the court.

Advocate Vijay Agarwal, who represented Quddusi, said the charge sheet was baseless and would not stand in court as there was no public servant involved. The court on November 26 summoned the accused in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet.

The CBI has accused all the seven people of criminal conspiracy and corruption. The agency has alleged that B P Yadav had approached the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court after his college Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was barred by the government from admitting students for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The case was being heard in the Supreme Court when Yadav allegedly approached Quddusi and Pandey to "get the matter settled" by manipulating "high-level functionaries", the CBI said. Bhubaneswar-based Agrawala claimed to get the matter settled in their favour by using his close links with senior public functionaries, it said.

The CBI had seized Rs 1 crore from Agrawala, sources said, adding that the money was delivered to him through Saraswat; Rs 91.90 lakh was seized during searches on the premises of the other accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.T...

Do away with GST on services by microfinance companies: Industry's Budget wish-list

Microfinance industry body Sa-Dhan in its wish-list for Budget 2020-21 has urged the government to do away with levy of goods and services tax GST on the services provided by the sector. Highlighting the key demands, Sa-Dhan Executive Direc...

CR to operate its first AC local on Trans-Harbour route

The Central Railway CR will operate its first air-conditioned local train on the Thane- Vashi-Panvel Trans-Harbour route once it gets final approval from the Railway Board, a senior official said on Thursday. General manager of the Central...

Mexico considers bringing Mexican asylum seekers sent to Guatemala back home - interior minister

Mexico is evaluating bringing Mexican asylum seekers who are sent from the United States to Guatemala back to Mexico, Interior Minister Olga Sanchez told Reuters late on Wednesday.Under U.S. rules made public this month, Mexicans requesting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020