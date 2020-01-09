Delhi court to decide on bail plea of 10 accused in Seemapuri violence case on Friday

A Delhi court is set to pronounce on the bail petition of 10 accused in the Seemapuri violence case on Friday. Additional session judge SK Malhotra on Thursday asked investigation officer: "Do you have any evidence for the allegations you have made, whether these accused were found in CCTV footage doing stone pelting or other crimes. Have you got any evidence?"

Investigation Officer Surendra Kumar responded that the identity of these accused could not be verified and none of them had been identified yet in the CCTV footage On Thursday, was transferred by Additional Sessions Judge Manjusha Wadhwa to District Judge as the violence case was transferred to Crime branch. After that district judge marked the case to judge SK Malhotra.

Earlier Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of 11 accused till January 18 in Seemapuri violence case against the CAA. (ANI)

