FIR registered against AMU students for raising "indecent slogans"
Aligarh police have registered an unnamed First Information Report (FIR) against over two dozen students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly raising indecent slogans during a protest here on Thursday.
Sharing details of the case, Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) of Aligarh Civil Lines, said, "Students of AMU had formed a human chain in protest. 25-30 students raised indecent slogans. A video for the same went viral on social media. Based on that, an FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station."
The students had allegedly raised defamatory slogans against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
