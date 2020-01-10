Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Governor at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren paid a courtesy call on state Governor Draupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister and his wife greeted the Governor with a shawl as a memento.

Earlier this month, Hemant Soren had met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hemant Soren, who is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year. (ANI)

