SC issues notice to Centre on plea to curb population

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government seeking certain directions on population control after hearing a petition filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

Upadhyay moved the apex court contending that "population explosion is more dangerous than bomb explosion".

The lawyer claimed that the plan for "healthy India, literate India, prosperous India and other such measures will not succeed if the population keeps on increasing. (ANI)

