Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK police under fire over children trafficked into drug trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:43 IST
UK police under fire over children trafficked into drug trade
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police efforts to crack down on drug gangs that traffic children in Britain are being hampered by a lack of coordination and inconsistent treatment of victims, a watchdog said on Friday. Thousands of children in Britain are estimated to be used by gangs to carry drugs from cities to rural areas, according to police who consider the crime a growing form of modern slavery.

Yet investigations into the drug trade are disjointed and often "less effective than they should be" due to limited police cooperation and competing priorities, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said. The number of suspected British child slaves referred to the government in 2018 for support more than doubled to 1,421 from 676 in 2017, with many feared to be victims of the so-called county lines trade. Such data for last year was not available.

"Our inspection revealed that policing is currently too fragmented to best tackle county lines offending," Phil Gormley, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, said in a statement. Children caught with drugs who are arrested then released from police custody often do not have ready access to support services, and in some cases are put on train journeys home unsupervised after their release, according to the report.

Responding to the watchdog, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for county lines Graham McNulty said there was room to improve, but the police could not solve the issue alone. "Schools, health and social care services, charities and others have a critical role in ending this evil practice and we will continue to work closely with them," McNulty said.

Britain's interior ministry said it was investing 20 million pounds ($26 million) to tackle the crime, and that a national coordination center established in 2018 had made at least 2,500 arrests and protected more than 3,000 vulnerable people. Phil Brewer, the ex-head of the Metropolitan Police's anti-slavery squad, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in October that police faced a challenge in trying to judge whether a child found dealing drugs should be treated as a suspect or a victim.

Gangs are luring some children into selling drugs by telling them they will not be punished if they say they were coerced, citing a defense intended for trafficking victims in Britain's 2015 anti-slavery law, prosecutors told lawmakers last year. The HMICFRS report said the government should launch a review into the legal defense and establish whether the legislation should be amended, a recommendation supported by Britain's independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton.

"It is essential that police and prosecutors recognize county lines offenders who force their victims to carry drugs – often under the threat of extreme violence and intimidation – as perpetrators of modern slavery," Thornton said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7652 pounds) (Writing by Kieran Guilbert, Editing by Claire Cozens. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http://news.trust.org)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sierra Leone govt to ponder over its position on Eco

The government of Sierra Leone has stated that a pending decision by member countries of the West African Monetary Zone would determine its position on the West Africa single currency, Eco.On Thursday, January 9, the Bank of Sierra Leone ma...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Justin Bieber says he has been fighting Lyme disease and monoCanadian pop superstar Justin Bieber revealed on Wednesday that he had been battling Lyme disease and a serious case of monon...

Over 2.1 mn children in northwest Pakistan to be administered polio vaccine in three-day campaign

Over 2.1 million children under five will be administered polio vaccine in a three-day campaign to be launched from January 13 in northwest Pakistan. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is...

ITBP jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgah's Narayanpur

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP jawan was injured in a blast carried out by naxals in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district, around 350 km from here, on Friday, the police said. The incident took place near Becha Turn under Sonpur police st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020