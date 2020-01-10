Two held for involvement in prostitution racket in Goa

Two persons were arrested and two girls were rescued from a guest house where prostitution activities were allegedly going on, police said on Friday. "On January 9, reliable information was received that prostitution activities are going on at a Guest House in Agarvado Mandrem," police said.

A team under the supervision of DySP Crime Mahesh Gaonkar raided the guest house and rescued two victim girls and arrested two accused persons. The accused have been identified as Narendra Singh Bhatia, 40, who is owner of the guest house and a ative of Delhi and Afiza Lashkar, 35, a native of West Bengal.

The accused have been remanded to five days police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

