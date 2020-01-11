PM Modi inaugurates dynamic lighting on Rabindra Setu in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.