PM Modi inaugurates dynamic lighting on Rabindra Setu in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Dynamic Architectural Illumination with synchronised light and sound system of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge), as a part of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present on the occasion.
Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)
