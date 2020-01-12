Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 04:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 04:55 IST
UPDATE 2-UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting
Meghan, an American former TV actress, will try to join via telephone from Canada where she returned earlier in the week to rejoin the couple's baby son, Archie. Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.

Meghan, an American former TV actress, will try to join via telephone from Canada where she returned earlier in the week to rejoin the couple's baby son, Archie. Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, surprised the rest of the royal family on Wednesday by publicly announcing they wanted a "new working model" that would allow them to spend more time in North America and to be financially independent.

They did not consult the 93-year-old monarch or other members of the family before making their announcement on a new website, sussexroyal.com, a move which hurt and disappointed the queen and other royals, according to a royal source. The meeting on Monday will be the first time the senior royals have met in person to discuss the concerns raised by Harry and Meghan.

Officials had been holding talks behind the scenes since the bombshell statement to try to work out a new arrangement for the couple, and a royal source said those efforts progressed well. The consultations, which also included the British and Canadian governments, paved the way for a face-to-face meeting between Harry and the queen.

The palace source said it remained the queen's aim to find a resolution to the crisis in days rather than weeks but it would require "complex and thoughtful discussions" and any agreement would take time to be implemented. The split between Harry and the other Windsors is the latest crisis the royal family has faced in a period described last month as "bumpy" by the queen in a televised annual address.

Such is the global interest in Harry and Meghan that their news has overshadowed a scandal surrounding the queen's second son Prince Andrew and his friendship with disgraced late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. In an emotional TV interview last October, Harry admitted he and William had fallen out.

The Sunday Times newspaper said the elder prince had spoken of his sadness at the rift. The brothers were close for years following the death of their mother Princess Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997. The newspaper quoted William as saying to an unnamed friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore, we're separate entities.

"I'm sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team." Earlier on Saturday, the Times newspaper reported that Meghan had agreed to do voiceover work for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador

Washington, Jan 12 AFP The United States called Saturday on Iran to apologise for detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, reportedly during protests against the regime.This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notoriou...

Soccer-Norwich fan buys players a drink in his will

Norwich City fan Barrie Greaves left 100 pounds 130.59 in his will so the struggling Premier League clubs players could have a drink on him, the BBC reported on Saturday. Norwich tweeted httpstwitter.comNorwichCityFC a photo of their squad ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Mrazek, Hurricanes blank CoyotesGoalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday nigh...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canadas Trudeau wins plaudits at home as Iran admits causing crashCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus diplomacy was vindicated on Saturday when Iran admitted that it accidentally shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020