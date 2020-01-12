Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to have exclusive special public prosecutors for POCSO cases: SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 15:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 15:06 IST
Need to have exclusive special public prosecutors for POCSO cases: SC
The Supreme Court of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Public prosecutors must be trained to deal with child victims and witnesses in sexual harassment cases, the Supreme Court has said and laid emphasis on the need to develop a program to train them. The top court said there is a need to have exclusive special public prosecutors for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"They need to know how to bring out the truth from children who are victims of sexual abuse and have to undergo the trauma again while recounting the traumatic experience. The job assigned to the public prosecutor for POCSO cases is a very onerous one which must be carried out with great care and sensitivity. "Therefore not only is there a need to have exclusive public prosecutors but there is also a need to develop a training program where these special public prosecutors should be trained to deal with issues which will arise in their courts. These issues may not be confined to legal issues which otherwise public prosecutors may be trained to deal with. The issues may be psychological, health and other related issues," a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said.

The apex court directed all states to appoint exclusive public prosecutors in all the courts that have been set up exclusively for POCSO cases. "We request the Chief Justices of all High Courts to ensure that in the judicial academy of the state special programs are developed so that these special public prosecutors attached to POCSO courts are imparted training not only in law but also in child psychology, child behavior, health issues, etc.

"We also request the Director of the National Judicial Academy to ensure that a training program is developed in the National Judicial Academy to train master trainers who can then work in the judicial academies in each state. We realize that the National Judicial Academy cannot train all the special public prosecutors in the country but they can prepare a team of master trainers who can travel from state to state to impart training to the persons appointed as special public prosecutors," the bench said. The apex court directed Assam and Registrar General of J&K High Court to file affidavits clearly stating that POCSO courts shall deal exclusively with POCSO matters and not deal with any other matters.

These affidavits have to be filed by February 28. The top court directed the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to sit with the Registrar General of the High Court on or before January 24 and prepare a chart of POCSO cases in each district.

"If there are more than 100 cases in any district then in pursuance of our directions dated December 16, 2019 one exclusive POCSO Court shall be set up and made functional before March 1, 2020. We make it clear that in case there is no district having more than 100 cases then there is no need to set up an exclusive POCSO court," the bench said. The apex court was hearing a petition with regard to "alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents" after taking suo motu cognizance.

The top court had said states would have to set up two designated courts in districts where the number of pending cases of child abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is more than 300. It had made it clear that its July 2019 direction to set up one court in each district having more than 100 FIRs under POCSO Act meant it has to be a designated court to deal with only such cases under the law.

In a slew of directions, the apex court had said that a short clip, intended to spread awareness about prevention of child abuse and prosecution of crimes against children, be screened in every movie hall and broadcast by various television channels at regular intervals. It had directed that the special court be funded by the Centre that will take care of appointment of presiding officer, support persons, special public prosecutors, court staff and infrastructure, including creation of child-friendly environment and vulnerable witness courtrooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PM renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the opposition camp, which said he was more of a name-changer than a game-changer. Modi, while ad...

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawas search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.44-year-old Maezawa, who sold ...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon central bank seeks extra powers, wants controls standardised

Lebanons central bank is seeking extra powers to regulate and standardize controls which commercial banks are imposing on depositors, the governor said on Sunday, saying his intention was to ensure fair relationships between banks and custo...

Restive Philippine volcano prompts evacuation of thousands of residents

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors on Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents. The Philippine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020