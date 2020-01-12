People News Roundup: Royal crisis meeting; Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
UK's Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting
Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his elder brother Prince William, will also attend the meeting, due to take place on Monday at the queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, a Buckingham Palace source told Reuters.
Meghan returns to Canada as British royals seek to solve Harry rift
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple provoked a rift with Britain's royal family by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America. Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals were trying to calm the crisis by thrashing out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple blindsided the family by going public with their announcement without consultation.
Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix join climate protesters outside U.S. Congress
Veteran activist and actor Jane Fonda was joined by fellow Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen at the foot of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Friday, where they demanded action on climate change alongside other protesters. "The climate crisis makes our nation and all nations less secure," said Fonda, sporting a red hat as she was cheered on by a crowd that included Sheen.
Madame Tussauds removes waxworks of Harry and Meghan from royal family display
Madame Tussauds waxwork museum has removed the figures of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from its British royal family display, in response to the couple's announcement that they will be stepping back from royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that they intend to divide their time between North America and the UK to carve out a "progressive new role" and step back from their senior positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Court upholds Obama's decision to secure national marine monument off New England coast
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Illness strikes England camp again in South Africa
Cricket-South Africa take 300-run lead over England
South Africa stretch first Test lead over England to 300
Finger fracture ends Markram's England series