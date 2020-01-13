Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT says protection of wildlife cannot be ignored, asks tiger authority to modify action plan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:52 IST
NGT says protection of wildlife cannot be ignored, asks tiger authority to modify action plan

The National Green Tribunal has asked the National Tiger Conservation Authority to modify its action plan to remove obstruction to tiger corridors due to new road projects in Maharashtra, so that protection of the wildlife does not take "unduly long time". Making it clear that protection of wildlife cannot be ignored, the tribunal asked the NTCA to reduce the action plan implementation period from the proposed seven years to three years.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said to ensure the safety of animals, the project proponents cannot be allowed unduly long time. It also said the "plan will be binding on the project proponents irrespective of their consent and may be enforced by halting the projects wherever necessary till the suggested measures are duly adopted."

The NGT directed the Additional Director General (Wildlife), MoEF, to file a fresh status report before April 15 by e-mail and posted the matter for hearing on April 23. The tribunal had taken cognisance of a news report which claimed obstruction to tiger corridors by new road projects in Maharashtra. The news report said necessary steps and precautions in such road projects for protection of the environment and wildlife were lacking.

On the issue of project expenditure, the tribunal said it is not for the NGT to comment on the source of funding and this has to be worked out between the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Maharashtra government. The Ministry of Road Transport had expressed its inability to fund any additional expenditure over and above Rs 100.81 crore for the proposed mitigation structures, agreed earlier, and requested the Maharashtra government and the Chief Wildlife Warden for funding the expenditure towards mitigation measures proposed for the two roads viz. Mul-Chandrapur and Bamni-Navegaon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's main airport cuts the heat amid worries over power

Kathmandu, Jan 13 AP Nepals aviation authority on Monday asked everyone in the Himalayan nations only international airport to cut down on heating this winter to save power so that key equipment can run without disruption. There has been in...

German government posts record surplus in 2019

The German government last year posted its biggest surplus since reunification in 1990, the Finance Ministry said on Monday, adding that this was partly due to interest payments being lower.A fund set aside for helping to integrate migrants...

ANALYSIS-With pressure on in Iowa, Democratic debate carries higher stakes

Six Democratic presidential contenders on Tuesday face perhaps the most pressure-packed debate yet, with voters in Iowa set to kick off the 2020 nominating contest in just weeks.The Feb. 3 caucuses set the tone for the primary race and ofte...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meetingQueen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020