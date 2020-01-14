EU warns Britain against 'veiled discrimination' after Brexit

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned London on Tuesday not to discriminate against EU citizens seeking permanent residency in Britain, calling on the UK government to set up an independent monitoring authority.

"We must now work towards proper implementation of these rights and we won't be accepting any half measures or any form of disguised or veiled discrimination," Barnier told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"I will continue to insist on the particular importance of the UK putting in place a strong, independent monitoring authority ... that must be able to act rapidly and fairly when faced with complaints from EU citizens and their families."

