SC appoints former apex court judge Justice A M Sapre as head of road safety committee

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:01 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would appoint one of its retired judges, Justice A M Sapre, as the chairman of its committee on road safety after the panel's current head -- former apex court judge Justice K S P Radhakrishnan -- expressed difficulty in continuing in that position. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said this after perusing a note received on October 16, 2019 from Justice (retd) Radhakrishnan expressing "some difficulty in continuing as the chairman of the committee in question".

The bench said according to the note placed before it by advocate Gaurav Agarwal, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, former secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways S Sundar has found it difficult to continue as a member of the committee due to ill-health. "In the circumstances, we consider it appropriate to pass the following orders : Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former judge of this court, will be appointed as the chairman of the aforesaid Committee on Road Safety. Justice K S P Radhakrishnan, former judge of this court, will be relieved of responsibility of chairing the aforesaid committee," the bench, also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said.

"S Sundar, former secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will be relieved of his membership of the aforesaid committee. Instead, Sanjay Mitra, former Defence Secretary will be appointed in lieu of Sundar. The aforesaid changes will take place with effect from February 1, 2020," the apex court said and directed the Centre to issue a necessary notification in this regard. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing in July.

The committee was earlier set up by the apex court while hearing a PIL on the issue of road safety in the country.

