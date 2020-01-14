RPF Constable arrested for sexually assaulting cab driver in Mumbai

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a cab driver for refusing to drive him to Grant Road on January 11. An official release said that Constable Amit Dhankad of RPF was sitting on Demelo Road near CSMT Railway Station (out of Railway premises) after performing his duty. He asked a cab driver to take him to Grant Road.

"On refusal, the said Constable became aggressive and beat him and forcibly dragged him to railway area and allegedly had unnatural sex with him," the release said. Dhankad also took away cab driver's money and keys.

The release said that on receiving information, Police from Ambedkar Marg arrived at spot and took the the constable under custody. "In this connection, a case was registered against him under Sections 377, 394, 387, 341, 324, 504 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Constable was dismissed from service on January 13 with immediate effect," the release said. (ANI)

