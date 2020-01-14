Three suspects in JNU violence case absconding: Delhi Police
Three suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi are absconding, Delhi Police on Tuesday said.
Three suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi are absconding, Delhi Police on Tuesday said. Delhi Police said that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team spent the entire day today in retrieving CCTV footage from the server. The FSL team will visit again on Wednesday.
Today, Delhi High Court asked the police to seize mobile phones of the members of two WhatsApp groups allegedly used to coordinate an attack on JNU students and faculty earlier this month. Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the university to provide CCTV footage, sought by police, as soon as possible.
The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5. Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements. (ANI)
