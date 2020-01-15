Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23 - Gambia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 01:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 01:16 IST
UPDATE 1-World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23 - Gambia

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on Jan. 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Twitter on Monday.

The mainly Muslim west African country filed the suit in November, alleging Myanmar was committing "an ongoing genocide" against its minority Muslim Rohingya population. The ICJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gambia has accused Myanmar of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in a military campaign that expelled more than 730,000 Rohingya from the country. It asked the International Court of Justice to order "provisional measures" to prevent more harm, a first step in a legal case that is expected to go on for years.

Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, travelled to The Hague last month to defend her country against the charges. She denied that genocide was taking place and said the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case. Suu Kyi, once championed in the West for her decades-long fight for democracy for Myanmar, said Myanmar did investigate and prosecute soldiers and officers accused of crimes. She said that under those circumstances, the court should not intervene.

Gambia lodged its lawsuit after winning the support of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which has 57 member states. Only a state can file a case against another state at the ICJ. Gambia has said Myanmar cannot be trusted to bring alleged military perpetrators of crimes against the Rohingya to justice.

It has asked the court to order provisional measures for Myanmar to stop its forces committing "all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide" against the Rohingya including killing, rape and destruction of homes and villages. Gambia also asked judges to order Myanmar to ensure any evidence of atrocities is preserved.

The International Court of Justice's decisions are binding and not subject to appeal, though the court has no means of enforcement and countries have occasionally ignored them or failed to adhere fully.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-One killed in chemical factory explosion in Spain

One person was killed, another was missing and six were injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain, local authorities said.Black smoke billowed above the factory in Tarragona, following what rescue services...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House committee threatens subpoena if Pompeo will not provide Iran information

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee threatened on Tuesday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trumps ordering of the st...

Cardinals acquire OF Dean from Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals acquired outfielder Austin Dean in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Dean, the Marlins minor league player of the year in 2018, has 98 games of major league experience over two seasons, hitting 10 home runs ...

Amazon tribes gather to plan resistance to Brazil government

Brazilian indigenous leaders on Tuesday began a four-day tribal gathering in the Amazon to plan their opposition to far-right President Jair Bolsonaros push to open their reservations for commercial mining and agriculture.Protected tribal l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020