U.S. will keep in place tariffs on Chinese imports for now -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday the United States would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of the second phase of a U.S.-China trade agreement.

"These tariffs will stay in place until there is a Phase 2. If the president gets a Phase 2 in place quickly, he'll consider releasing tariffs as part of Phase 2," Mnuchin told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

