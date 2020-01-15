Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:29 IST
HK police defuse pipe bomb, arrest four for manufacturing explosives
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong police said they defused a pipe bomb and arrested four men for manufacturing explosives after raiding an apartment where they found protest-related items such as Guy Fawkes masks and protective gear. Police also searched a village house in a northern neighbourhood where they found laboratory equipment they suspect could be used for producing explosives. The men were aged 21-29, a senior officer said late on Tuesday.

The bomb was 8 inches (20 cm) long and weighed 1.5 pounds (680 grams). The controlled explosion produced shrapnel that left a hole in the metal door of an elevator in the building, Senior Superintendent Chan Tin-chu told reporters. "If the bomb was ... thrown at a car, all the people inside the vehicle would definitely die," Chan said.

Those arrested were suspected of being members of an anti-government protest group, he said. Three of the men were tertiary students and were also charged with illegal assembly on New Year's day. In early December, police said officers had defused two homemade bombs found at a centrally-located school.

Police have reported several discoveries of guns and explosives in recent months as pro-democracy protests that escalated in June over a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to China have kept a relentless pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US presses Sudan for reparations to terror victims

The United States warned Sudan Tuesday that payment of reparations for victims of terrorism is a priority for Washington as it considers removing Khartoum from a US blacklist. The number three official at the State Department, David Hale, m...

Galactic gamma-ray source map reveals birthplaces of high-energy particles

In a new catalogue compiled by researchers, nine sources of extremely high-energy gamma rays have been identified. All nine sources produce gamma rays with energies over 56 trillion electron volts TeV -- more than eight times the energy of ...

Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match, Slovenias Dalila Jakupovic slammed the organisers of the tournament, saying the tennis players expected them to take better care. Jakupovic had collapsed with a coughin...

Panthers 7-time Pro Bowl LB Kuechly retires at 28

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, the NFLs most prolific tackler since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, announced his retirement from his playing career on Tuesday at age 28. Kuechly, who has been the heart of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020