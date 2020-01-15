Left Menu
Development News Edition

Issue notification in 2 months to ban RO purifiers, NGT tells environment ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:33 IST
Issue notification in 2 months to ban RO purifiers, NGT tells environment ministry

The NGT directed the Environment Ministry on Wednesday to issue within two months a notification banning RO purifiers where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 milligrams per litre. A bench, headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said the delay in compliance with its order is causing harm to public health and environment and it be complied with expeditiously.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) had sought four months for executing the order of the National Green Tribunal. The tribunal, however, said: "Having regard to the fact that any steps for environmental protection have to be prompt, period for circulation of the draft notification or inviting comments need not be so long as is proposed. The same may be reduced to two months. Let compliance report now be filed before the next date by email."

The MoEF in its plea had said that for effective compliance of the NGT's order four months are required -- two months for wide circulation of draft notification for inviting comments and two months for incorporation of comments, finalization of notification and obtaining approval from Ministry of Law and Justice. The matter is listed for next hearing on March 23.

The NGT had on the last date of hearing slammed the Ministry for the delay in issuing the notification and warned the officer concerned of stopping his salary. The tribunal had earlier said its order was based on a report of an expert committee, which also comprised a representative of the MoEF, and is enforceable without permission of any other authority with penal consequences.

In a bid to regulate the use of RO purifiers, the NGT had directed the government to prohibit them where total dissolved solids (TDS) in water are below 500 mg per litre and sensitise public about the ill-effects of demineralised water. The tribunal has also asked the government to make it mandatory to recover more than 60 per cent water wherever RO is permitted across the country.

TDS is made up of inorganic salts as well as small amounts of organic matter. As per a WHO study, TDS levels below 300 mg per litre are considered to be excellent, while 900 mg per litre is said to be poor and above 1200 mg is unacceptable. Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a water treatment process that removes contaminants from water by using pressure to force molecules through a semipermeable membrane.

The order had come after perusing an expert committee report which said that if TDS is less than 500 milligrams per litre, a RO system will not be useful but will result in removing important minerals as well as cause undue wastage of water. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Friends seeking conservation of potable water by preventing its wastage on account of unnecessary use of RO systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar’s economic growth expected to reach 6.4 percent in 2019-20

Myanmars economy continues to show resilience despite the ongoing global slowdown and domestic uncertainties, according to a new World Bank report released today.The Myanmar Economic Monitor for December 2019 estimates that Myanmars econom...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...

Alde Medi Leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry is Now in Africa

Delhi, India NewsVoirIn this modern age, where everything comes adulterated, medicines are also of no exception. It has become highly difficult to find genuine medicines and treatments for the common man. Alde Medi Impex Ltd. is one of the...

Delhi HC says there is no error in trial court's order issuing death warrant against convict Mukesh in Nirbhaya case.

Delhi HC says there is no error in trial courts order issuing death warrant against convict Mukesh in Nirbhaya case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020