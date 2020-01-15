Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action recommended against cane juice sellers for using diesel engines, DPCC tells NGT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:55 IST
Action recommended against cane juice sellers for using diesel engines, DPCC tells NGT

Authorities have been asked to initiate action for closure of all sugarcane juice sellers in their areas after a plea alleged that they were using diesel engines causing pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday. DPCC told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that a joint inspection was carried out by it along with SDM (Dwarka) in September but no juice seller was found in the area.

"DPCC has issued a letter to the SDMC Commissioner to take necessary action against sugarcane juice sellers in their area. DPCC has issued direction to all the Deputy Commissioners of East DMC, North DMC and South DMC to take necessary action for effective closure of all sugarcane juice sellers in their respective jurisdiction area and submit action taken report in the matter," the pollution control body told the NGT. The submission came in response to a plea filed by Mohd Ishtikhar alleging that air pollution is being caused by use of diesel operated engines for extraction of sugarcane juice for Delhi.

The applicant also annexed photographs in support of the allegation and sought action against the violators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar’s economic growth expected to reach 6.4 percent in 2019-20

Myanmars economy continues to show resilience despite the ongoing global slowdown and domestic uncertainties, according to a new World Bank report released today.The Myanmar Economic Monitor for December 2019 estimates that Myanmars econom...

UPDATE 1-U.S. warns citizens in China against pneumonia outbreak

The U.S. State Department warned Americans in China about an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan believed to be caused by a new strain of coronavirus, and which has killed one person. The outbreak comes ahead of the Lunar New...

Alde Medi Leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry is Now in Africa

Delhi, India NewsVoirIn this modern age, where everything comes adulterated, medicines are also of no exception. It has become highly difficult to find genuine medicines and treatments for the common man. Alde Medi Impex Ltd. is one of the...

Delhi HC says there is no error in trial court's order issuing death warrant against convict Mukesh in Nirbhaya case.

Delhi HC says there is no error in trial courts order issuing death warrant against convict Mukesh in Nirbhaya case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020