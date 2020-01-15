Action recommended against cane juice sellers for using diesel engines, DPCC tells NGT

Authorities have been asked to initiate action for closure of all sugarcane juice sellers in their areas after a plea alleged that they were using diesel engines causing pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) told the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday. DPCC told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that a joint inspection was carried out by it along with SDM (Dwarka) in September but no juice seller was found in the area.

"DPCC has issued a letter to the SDMC Commissioner to take necessary action against sugarcane juice sellers in their area. DPCC has issued direction to all the Deputy Commissioners of East DMC, North DMC and South DMC to take necessary action for effective closure of all sugarcane juice sellers in their respective jurisdiction area and submit action taken report in the matter," the pollution control body told the NGT. The submission came in response to a plea filed by Mohd Ishtikhar alleging that air pollution is being caused by use of diesel operated engines for extraction of sugarcane juice for Delhi.

The applicant also annexed photographs in support of the allegation and sought action against the violators.

