Cong leader seeks judicial probe into high rates of electricity supplied by private firms in Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said here on Wednesday that he was in favour of an all-party resolution requesting the High Court to appoint a sitting judge for looking into the 'high rates of electricity supplied by the private thermal plants.'

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa talking to ANI in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said here on Wednesday that he was in favour of an all-party resolution requesting the High Court to appoint a sitting judge for looking into the 'high rates of electricity supplied by the private thermal plants.' He said that he had requested party MLAs and Ministers to put pressure on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for bringing an all-party resolution requesting the Punjab and Haryana High Court to appoint a sitting judge to inquire into the matter.

"We have promised that the old electricity power plants set up by the SAD government would be revisited because electricity was purchased at very high rates. If electricity was available for Rs 4.50 per unit in the national grid, then why we have purchased it from the private thermal plants at Rs 9," asked Bajwa while speaking to ANI. "I said to all MLAs and Ministers that they should put pressure on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for an all-party resolution requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab High Court to appoint a sitting judge to inquire into the prices at which electricity was purchased after 1997," he said.

The Congress leader said that technical and audit teams should also be there to assist the judge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

