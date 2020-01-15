Status of 4 death row convicts in Nirbhaya gang rape & murder case

The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case in their last ditch effort to escape the gallows, scheduled for January 22, are taking available legal recourse.

Curative petition: Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Singh have already exhausted this remedy and two others -- Pawan Gupta and Akshay Singh -- are yet to move the Supreme Court with this plea.

Appeal against warrants for execution of death sentence: Mukesh was the only person to challenge in the Delhi High Court which declined to entertain his petition on the ground that he should have either moved the sessions court or the apex court. Late in the evening, he moved the sessions court which will hear his plea on Thursday. The other three convicts have not yet challenged the death warrant for hanging them on January 22.

Mercy Plea: Only Mukesh has moved a plea seeking mercy before the President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.