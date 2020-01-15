Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Seven U.S. House Democrats to argue impeachment case against Trump in Senate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 21:34 IST
FACTBOX-Seven U.S. House Democrats to argue impeachment case against Trump in Senate

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday the seven members of the House of Representatives who will act as prosecutors to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.

ADAM SCHIFF, Lead Manager The House Intelligence Committee chairman, 59, has been a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry that preceded the House vote.

Schiff spearheaded an investigation that featured testimony from U.S. officials about Trump's dealings with Ukraine, both in private and on national television. He also has been a favorite punching bag for Trump and House Republicans. A former federal prosecutor, he represents a district in the Los Angeles area.

JERROLD NADLER The House Judiciary Committee chairman, 72, has been a Trump antagonist since he opposed a Trump real estate development in Manhattan decades ago as a New York state assemblyman.

Nadler's committee crafted the two articles of impeachment against Trump, which were approved by the House on Dec. 18. ZOE LOFGREN

Lofgren, 72, has deep experience with impeachment. She began her Washington career as a House Judiciary Committee aide when it held impeachment hearings against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1974. Elected to the House in 1994 to represent a northern California district, she has served on the Judiciary Committee while it drafted impeachment articles against both Trump and Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998.

HAKEEM JEFFRIES Jeffries, 49, is considered a rising star in the party and a potential future House speaker. Representing a district in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, he was the top House Democrat behind a bipartisan criminal-justice reform bill that Trump signed into law in 2018.

VAL DEMINGS Demings, 62, is the former chief of the Orlando, Florida, police department. As a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence committees, she has been involved in the impeachment investigation for months and knows the case against the president well.

JASON CROW Crow, 40, a first-term congressman from Colorado, is a former U.S. Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded the Bronze star, one of the nation's highest military honors.

A lawyer in private practice before running for Congress, Crow defeated an incumbent Republican in 2018 to become the first Democrat to represent his district since it was created in 1981-1982 redistricting. Crow is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

SYLVIA GARCIA Garcia, 69, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and a former judge who represents a Texas district covering much of eastern Houston. She is also a former controller for the city of Houston and a member of the Texas Senate.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, the first-term congresswoman knows the impeachment case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.In November, a coalition of refugee resettlement group...

UPDATE 4-UN official blames politicians for "dangerous chaos" in Lebanon

Lebanese politicians are to blame for the countrys economic collapse, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday, rebuking a ruling elite that has failed to draw up a rescue plan for a country hit by more violent protests.With banks tightly l...

Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt: Amit Shah on Congress raising jobs, economy issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading negativity on jobs and economy fronts, saying those who did nothing in 60 years of their rule are now questioning the Modi governm...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020