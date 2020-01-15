Priyanka Gandhi attacks Centre over onion prices

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Central government over the prices of onions imported from other nations. "First, onion was ordered from outside countries for Rs 43,000/ton. Now the same onions are trying to sell to Bangladesh for Rs 39,000 /ton. Now you must have understood the reason for the downslide of the economy," Priyanka tweeted citing a news report.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had on Tuesday said that the Centre has procured 18,000 tons of onion and is making them available to the state governments at Rs 22/kg. "Around 18,000 tons of onion has been imported now, but even after all the efforts, only 2,000 tons of onion has been sold. We are providing onion at Rs 22/kg now. I have always maintained that the government is making all efforts to make onions available. We are observing the prices. When the time comes, we will take action," Paswan told reporters at a press conference.

"We are bearing the transportation cost of onions and are working on 'no profit, no loss' policy. So far, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have procured onions from the Centre," Paswan added. (ANI)

