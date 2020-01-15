Left Menu
Development News Edition

No imports will be allowed without HSN code, says Piyush Goyal

No imports will be allowed without HSN code into the country, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Railways Piyush Goyal here on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:07 IST
No imports will be allowed without HSN code, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Image Credit: ANI

No imports will be allowed without HSN code into the country, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Railways Piyush Goyal here on Wednesday. Goyal, who was speaking at the 6th National Standards Conclave on the subject of 'Standards for Trade Facilitation' here said that henceforth there must be zero tolerance for substandard products and services from industry and consumers.

The government will support industry in every way to establish standards for Indian goods and services to meet international requirements so that brand India is recognised in the world as a provider of quality products and services, an official statement quoted Goyal as saying. HSN stands for Harmonised System of Nomenclature. It was developed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) with the vision of classifying goods all over the world in a systematic manner. HSN contains six digit uniform code that classifies 5,000 plus products and which is accepted worldwide.

"Unless Indian business and industry make standards its calling card, India will not be able to reach the target of a USD 5 trillion economy. The government is committed to establishing standards of Indian products and services to world-class levels which will enable our exports to be accepted globally due to the quality of goods and services," he said. The Commerce and Industry Minister further said that it is an unfortunate reality for India that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) entered into with other countries has not led to the growth of India's trade and business because the poor quality of the products and services that get restricted with non-tariff barriers when exported.

He further elaborated on this point with the number of Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) in countries like US (8000), Brazil (3879), China (2872) and India with only 439 TBTs. This illustrates the fact as to the manner in which India and rest of the world are looking at the concept of quality in products and services, said the Minister. Goyal said the time has come to get out of the mindset of subsiding exports and adopt the mantra of 'zero defect zero effect' in order to ensure that emerging India will be the destination for quality products and services.

He said that the quality standards must be accepted as the reality of an emerging India, an India that wishes to be recognised as a country manufacturing quality products. The Commerce and Industry Minister said the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act is relooking at all standards for goods and services in order to balance the interest of consumers with that of the industry which will enable the culture of quality to take root in the country.

He urged BIS, FSSAI and other departments of the government, that are mandated to set up and establish standards, to work in mission mode so that goods and services produced and imported in India meet international quality requirements. This will help India to engage with the world on equal and reciprocal terms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Macron said he had raised concerns with Japan over Ghosn's detention

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he had previously spoken to Japans prime minister about the conditions former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was being detained under. I told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe several times that the cond...

UPDATE 4-Putin unveils shake-up that could extend his influence as cabinet quits

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes on Wednesday that would give him leeway to extend his grip on power after leaving the presidency, and picked a new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev and his cabinet resigne...

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.In November, a coalition of refugee resettlement group...

UPDATE 4-UN official blames politicians for "dangerous chaos" in Lebanon

Lebanese politicians are to blame for the countrys economic collapse, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday, rebuking a ruling elite that has failed to draw up a rescue plan for a country hit by more violent protests.With banks tightly l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020