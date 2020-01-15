France says broad Iran deal, reduction of U.S. sanctions only way out of crisis
France's foreign minister said on Wednesday the only way to resolve the current crisis between the United States and Iran was for Tehran to accept a broad negotiation and Washington to progressively reduce sanctions.
Speaking to lawmakers, Jean-Yves Le Drian said efforts by France and its European partners since September 2017 to open a new negotiation that would include Iran's nuclear activities after 2025, its ballistic missile programme and its regional activies in return for a reduction of U.S. sanctions was the only way forward.
"This platform is still there and is possible," he said. "Today, it is the only solution to get out of the crisis."
