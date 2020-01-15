Guardian ministers in some Maharasthra districts appointed

Guardian Ministers in the state have been appointed in some districts on Wednesday.

Satej alias Bunty Patil has been appointed as Guardian Minister of Kolhapur and Vishwajit Kadam has been appointed as District Guardian Minister of Bhandara.

Guardian ministers are appointed to look after the development plans and related affairs of each district. (ANI)

