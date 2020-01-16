Britain to commit 2 billion pounds to new N. Irish government

The British government said on Wednesday it will provide 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) to support the newly restored Northern Ireland government to end the nurses’ pay dispute, transform public services and boost infrastructure investment.

It added in a statement that a new UK government/Northern Ireland executive joint board will be established to oversee implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.