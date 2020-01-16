IUML files two petitions in SC seeking stay on CAA notification
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday filed two fresh petitions the in Supreme Court seeking stay of the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 notification issued by the Centre.
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday filed two fresh petitions in the Supreme Court seeking stay of the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 notification issued by the Centre.
The party has earlier filed a plea in the apex court against the CAA calling it "unconstitutional". Earlier, the Kerala government, which also passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act moved the Supreme Court against the new law.
The CAA grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IUML
- SC
- Supreme Court
- Kerala
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Pakistan
- Sikh
- Indian
ALSO READ
Bangladeshis are like Indians as they were originally Hindus: Sharbari Zohra Ahmed
Entry of 2 young women in Sabarimala, Rahul Gandhi LS win, made 2019 an eventful year for Kerala
Nobody has right to object to Kerala Assembly's decision: Nawab Malik on anti-CAA resolution
Bangladesh restores mobile networks along its borders with India
Kerala Assembly's anti-CAA resolution a request to Centre: Prakash Karat on BJP's objection