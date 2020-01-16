IUML files two petitions in SC seeking stay on CAA notification

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday filed two fresh petitions in the Supreme Court seeking stay of the operation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 notification issued by the Centre.

The party has earlier filed a plea in the apex court against the CAA calling it "unconstitutional". Earlier, the Kerala government, which also passed a resolution against the amended Citizenship Act moved the Supreme Court against the new law.

The CAA grants grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

