Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea should coordinate with U.S. to avoid 'misunderstandings' when engaging North - ambassador

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 13:21 IST
S.Korea should coordinate with U.S. to avoid 'misunderstandings' when engaging North - ambassador
Harry Harris File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Harry Harris)

To avoid any "misunderstandings" that could trigger sanctions, South Korea should run any plans to engage with North Korea through a joint working group established with the United States, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea said on Thursday.

Ambassador Harry Harris said that he did not have an official U.S. position on South Korean proposals such as reopening individual tourism to its northern neighbour, but that it is important for Washington and Seoul to consult closely with each other. As denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea stall, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said he would seek to move forward on inter-Korean projects as a way to improve ties with Pyongyang.

"In order to avoid a misunderstanding later that could trigger sanctions... it's better to run this through the working group," Harris told reporters, referring to a group established in 2018 in a bid to bridge the two allies' sometimes divergent approaches to North Korea. "South Korea is a sovereign country and will do what it sees as best for its national interest," Harris added, noting that it's not the United States' place to approve South Korean decisions.

But as South Korea's biggest ally, Washington has an interest in inter-Korea cooperation and "fruitful" discussions with Seoul are ongoing, he said. "President Moon's continued optimism is encouraging. I think his optimism creates hope, and that's a positive thing," Harris said. "But with regard to acting on that optimism, I have said that things should be done in consultation with the United States."

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-Wha discussed the projects in meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in California this week. South Korea and the United States are also seeking to narrow disagreements over how much Seoul contributes toward maintaining the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops in the country.

Harris declined to confirm reports that the United States had demanded billions of dollars in additional funding, and acknowledged that a "gap remains" between the two positions. The current cost-sharing agreement technically expired at the end of 2019, and the top U.S. commander in South Korea is using "residual funds" to try to minimize the impact on about 10,000 South Koreans employed by the U.S. military, Harris said. A mandated furlough notice could soon be issued to those workers, he added.

The latest round of negotiations ended on Wednesday without an agreement. "We did not reach a conclusion in Washington, so there will be further discussions," he said. "I think we're narrowing the differences."

South Korea's purchase of U.S. weapons is one factor being negotiated, but Harris said other issues like a U.S. request for South Korea to contribute troops to a Middle East maritime force have not been discussed in the cost-sharing negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan expresses grief over train accident in Cuttack

BJP leader and minister of Petroleum and natural gases, Dharmendra Pradhan expressed pain over train accident in Odisha on Thursday.Pained to learn about the accident of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar LTT Express in Cuttack. Relieved that no lives have...

This is breach of protocol, courtesy: Arif Mohammad on Kerala govt challenging CAA in SC

As the Kerala government moves the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, on Thursday said that this is a breach of protocol and courtesy and the government should have informed him. This is a ...

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan share first look of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first look of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal and the Imtiaz Ali directorial promises to be a perfect blend of modern-day and past love. A follow-up to the directors 2009 movie ...

Terrace collapses in Delhi's Mukundpur, two injured

Two people were injured after the terrace of a house collapsed in Delhis Mukundpur area on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.The fire department received a call about the collapse at around 12.44 pm after which two fire tenders w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020