MP: 13 persons sentenced to life for 2006 killings

A special court has sentenced 13 persons to life imprisonment in a 14-year-old triple murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. Special judge Rakesh Mohan Pradhan awarded life sentence to the accused on Wednesday evening, a prosecution official said.

As many as 17 persons were named accused of the killings that took place on September 9, 2006, senior government advocate Shashikant Nagle said. While two accused passed away during the trial, two others remain absconding, he added.

The accused armed with axes and swords attacked members of the Lohar family, who were heading towards Khapa Khateda village from Amla Bazar area, the advocate said. Two victims were killed on the spot and another family member, who was grievously injured, died later at a hospital, he added.

Following the trial, the 13 accused were found guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and were sentenced to life imprisonment, the advocate added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.