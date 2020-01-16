U.N. says around 350,0000 people have fled Idlib since Dec. 1

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women, and children have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed offensive against the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation report that the humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate as a result of the "escalating" hostilities.

