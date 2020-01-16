Left Menu
PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 18:04 IST
PMC Bank scam: SC stays HC order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters from jail to their residence

The Supreme Court Thursday partially stayed the Bombay High Court order allowing shifting of HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, accused in the multi-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) scam, from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to their residence. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, that he was assailing the high court order to the extent of allowing the release of two promoters from the prison and this needed to be stayed.

"Until further orders, there shall be a stay of the directions given by the (Bombay) High Court in paragraph 15 (xv) and (xvi) (which deals with release of accused from prison) of the impugned order dated January 15, 2020," said the bench, which also comprised Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The law officer said the other aspects of the high court order such as sale of assets of the accused promoters under the supervision of high court appointed committee should be allowed to remain operative and the sole objection was with regard to their release from Arthur Road Jail.

The top court agreed with the submissions of the ED and also issued notice to the respondents of the case and sought their replies within four weeks. "Issue notice returnable in four weeks. Dasti, in addition, is permitted. Let the copy of this order be communicated to the respondents by e-mail through the Registry of this court," the top court said in its order.

Earlier during the day the apex court had agreed to consider the plea of enforcement agencies against the high court order to release them from jail and keeping them in their residence under the constant watch of prison guards. Mehta mentioned before the bench that the PMC Bank scam involved Rs 7,000 crore and the high court had on Wednesday passed a very "unusual order" while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL).

Mehta told the bench that the father-son are presently lodged in Arthur Road Jail in judicial custody and if they are shifted to their residence as per the high court's order, it would be like bail to them. The high court had on Wednesday set up a three-member committee for valuating and sale of encumbered assets of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) to expeditiously recover dues payable by the firm to PMC Bank.

It had directed the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail to shift both the accused to their residence under the supervision of two jail guards to ensure their cooperation to the committee. The high court had passed the order while hearing a PIL seeking direction for expeditious disposal of HDIL assets and properties attached by the Economic Offence Wing and the Enforcement Directorate and repaying PMC Bank depositors at the earliest.

The fraud at PMC Bank came to light in September last year after the Reserve Bank of India discovered that it had allegedly created fictitious accounts to hide over Rs 4,355 crore of loans extended to almost-bankrupt HDIL. According to RBI, the PMC Bank masked 44 problematic loan accounts, including those of HDIL, by tampering with its core banking system, and the accounts were accessible only to limited staff members.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing and the ED registered offences against senior bank officials and HDIL promoters.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Latest News

Philippine grandma sews face masks for Taal volcano evacuees

When demand and prices of face masks shot up after a small yet destructive volcano south of the Philippine capital suddenly spewed volcanic ash, a 61-year-old seamstress sprang into action to help her neighbours.Rosalina Mantuano, a seamstr...

UK seeks to confiscate convicted Nigerian politician's loot

A British prosecutor launched a fresh attempt on Thursday to confiscate tens of millions of pounds stolen from an oil-producing state in Nigeria by its former governor, who was convicted of laundering his loot in Britain. James Ibori, who w...

Sweden suffers surge in bomb attacks as gang violence rises

A surge in drug-linked gang-violence in Sweden led to a 60 increase in bomb blasts in 2019, government statistics showed on Thursday, as police work to rid the streets of explosives and guns with more officers on patrol. Sweden has been hit...

Maha: 10.78 pc rise in crime against women in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police on Thursday said there has been a 10.78 per cent increase in crimes against women and a 11.93 per cent rise in economic offences in 2019. The annual report released by the Navi Mumbai police also indicates a staggeri...
